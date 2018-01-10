Corrections officers waiting on CSC to hear appeals - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Corrections officers waiting on CSC to hear appeals

Two Department of Corrections officers fighting to get their jobs back will have to wait before the Civil Service Commission can hear their appeals.

Shane Anthony Cruz and Gerry Hocog were fired late last year after being arrested in separate cases charging them for their alleged part in smuggling contraband into the prison.

During a status call conference, the commission decided to stay the case until the criminal matter is resolved in the Superior Court.

Another hearing has been set for April 10.

  • Man rushed to hospital after signal flare accident in Talofofo

    A man is rushed to the hospital after an accident involving a rescue flare. It happened around 7:28 pm on Jose P Cruz street in Talofofo. Cops responded to a report of an injured person. Preliminary information released was that the 38 year old man accidentally shot himself in the chest. Authorities later stated his injury appeared to have been caused by a rescue flare. Medics rushed him to GRMC, while performing CPR. Police are still investigating.More >>
  • Apuron's nephew claims he was raped by archbishop

    A new victim of clergy sexual abuse shares his story. Mark Mafnas Apuron alleges he was raped by his uncle, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, in the Chancery in 1990. Though he's yet to file a lawsuit in the courts, he's anticipated to do so later this week. Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes, in a press release issued today, states he has alerted the Vatican of the newest case. If you recall, Apuron underwent a canonical trial in Rome last year. Though Church officials reported a verdic...More >>
  • Guam governor gets call from pranksters claiming to be diplomats

    A local and federal investigation was launched after a recent phone call between Governor Eddie Calvo and a group claiming to be from the Ukraine Prime Minister’s office turned out to be a prank.  The call happened in September 2017 following multiple email requests to speak with the governor regarding the North Korea threat, according to Guam Homeland Security officials. Authorities say the email did include facts and verifiable information, allowing the phone call to occ...

    A local and federal investigation was launched after a recent phone call between Governor Eddie Calvo and a group claiming to be from the Ukraine Prime Minister’s office turned out to be a prank.  The call happened in September 2017 following multiple email requests to speak with the governor regarding the North Korea threat, according to Guam Homeland Security officials. Authorities say the email did include facts and verifiable information, allowing the phone call to occ...

