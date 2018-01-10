Corrections officers waiting on CSC to hear appeals

Two Department of Corrections officers fighting to get their jobs back will have to wait before the Civil Service Commission can hear their appeals.

Shane Anthony Cruz and Gerry Hocog were fired late last year after being arrested in separate cases charging them for their alleged part in smuggling contraband into the prison.

During a status call conference, the commission decided to stay the case until the criminal matter is resolved in the Superior Court.

Another hearing has been set for April 10.