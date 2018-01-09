Rodriguez will seek GovGuam's highest seat - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rodriguez will seek GovGuam's highest seat

Posted: Updated:

Senator Dennis Rodriguez confirms he is running for Governor. The four-term Democrat joins a crowded field that includes three other experienced candidates. Rodriguez declined to name a running mate, but plans to do so in the next few weeks.  Rodriguez will be up against the likes of Frank Aguon, Jr., Lou Leon Guerrero, and former Governor Carl Gutierrez.  And, if he makes it past the primary, likely republican lieutenant governor Ray Tenorio.

"I see the opportunity for the office of governor as an office where you really have an opportunity to do so much more. And we've been very active and aggressive in our senatorial agenda that now going into that office I see the potential of doing even more" he stated.

He says one of his top priorities is health care, an issue he says he's been passionate about since serving as health committee chairman.  A more detailed announcement of his platform will come when he names his running mate, but Rodriguez was not ready to do so yet.  This may be one of the largest fields ever in a single primary, and no matter how hotly it is contested, Rodriguez says he will maintain respect for his opponents.

He shared, I can guarantee you and the people of Guam that there will be no negative attacks from my campaign. This is about being the magalahi, the governor of Guam."

It will be 16 years since a democrat controlled Adelup, and Rodriguez is confident one of them will regain the top spot, commenting, "There's four of us now that are vying for the democratic nomination, very good leaders. And so we're going to make sure once the primary is over that we get together and elect a democrat to Adelup."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Joseph Acfalle, 50, accused of criminal sexual conduct

    Joseph Acfalle, 50, accused of criminal sexual conduct

    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>
    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>

  • Jonathan Borja accused of beating woman for not making dinner

    Jonathan Borja accused of beating woman for not making dinner

    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>
    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>

  • More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

    More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly