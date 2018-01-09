Rodriguez will seek GovGuam's highest seat

Senator Dennis Rodriguez confirms he is running for Governor. The four-term Democrat joins a crowded field that includes three other experienced candidates. Rodriguez declined to name a running mate, but plans to do so in the next few weeks. Rodriguez will be up against the likes of Frank Aguon, Jr., Lou Leon Guerrero, and former Governor Carl Gutierrez. And, if he makes it past the primary, likely republican lieutenant governor Ray Tenorio.

"I see the opportunity for the office of governor as an office where you really have an opportunity to do so much more. And we've been very active and aggressive in our senatorial agenda that now going into that office I see the potential of doing even more" he stated.

He says one of his top priorities is health care, an issue he says he's been passionate about since serving as health committee chairman. A more detailed announcement of his platform will come when he names his running mate, but Rodriguez was not ready to do so yet. This may be one of the largest fields ever in a single primary, and no matter how hotly it is contested, Rodriguez says he will maintain respect for his opponents.

He shared, I can guarantee you and the people of Guam that there will be no negative attacks from my campaign. This is about being the magalahi, the governor of Guam."

It will be 16 years since a democrat controlled Adelup, and Rodriguez is confident one of them will regain the top spot, commenting, "There's four of us now that are vying for the democratic nomination, very good leaders. And so we're going to make sure once the primary is over that we get together and elect a democrat to Adelup."