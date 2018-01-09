Esteves wants to clear the air about base protest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Esteves wants to clear the air about base protest

The issue of a Freedom of Information Act request filed against Senator Fernando Esteves surrounds the type of action taken by the Guam Guard against the senator, who blocked the road at Andersen Air Force Base. The senator says he wants to clear the misconception - the reason being that he protested the firing range at Andersen? Guam's source of fresh water.

"A lot of times it's misconstrued as being antimilitary, which it's not," he began. "The core issue with the live firing range was the protection of the aquifer." In response to the senator blocking the road, former Senator, Bob Klitzkie used the Freedom of Information Act under the Sunshine Law, to ask the National Guard for Public Records on how they dealt with Senator Esteves' action. But he has still received no answers.

"I have not received papers from General [Roderick] Leon Guerrero, who says there is a balancing test balancing the public interest and Esteves's privacy interest," said Klitzkie. "There's a lot of inconsistencies there, I asked for papers and public records that would explain or answer these things I don't think it's appropriate for both of them to hide in the bushes after that."

And while Klitzkie waits to hear back from the guard, Senator Esteves that being a link in the human chain that blocked Andersen AFB was morally justifiable. 

"Klitzke and Barry Mead are coming at me, but when I go out to the Public people I have dozens of people approach me thanking me," Esteves said. "To be honest, I'm fairly indifferent, I've accepted that whatever consequences come do come, if they come, I'll accept it. And so we can continue going around this loop.

"But I'm over it."

    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>
    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>
    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
