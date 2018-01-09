Improvements made at Gil Breeze subdivision - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Improvements made at Gil Breeze subdivision

They spent years struggling to survive in the only place they could afford to call home. And now, some long overdue improvements are underway for those living at Gil Breeze subdivision in Yigo.

It was a day that included many firsts for these youngsters. They live with their families at Gil Breeze. Resident Joy Cabral said, "We are not rich so we have to live here for as long as we can because this is the cheapest to pay our land. Very hard and expensive rent when we are working hourly." She has lived here for nearly two decades adding, "That's very hard because when I get here it was still all jungle and no water so we are trying our best to help better with the lives here. Because before me and my husband used to get water from mayor's office."

Help to make it more livable for others like Donna Dabinon and her growing family, who said, "It hasn't (been easy), especially when it's raining, it's hard for the kids to go to the bus stop down there and they have to walk so far. We have to be there every day to pick them up."

And for the first time today, the bus was able to pull up right in front of their neighborhood...and in front of their newly installed bus stop. This is just part of the upgrades. DPW and the administration today spoke about efforts to get Lucas Sablan Boulevard paved. The cost: just over $214,000.

DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero on the long overdue changes told KUAM News, "The residents of Gil Breeze get to have a bus stop and paved road soon after we get the contract signed with Hawaiian Rock."

It's progress for Joy and others living here, as she said, "I am very blessed and thankful we are very happy."

After that contract is signed officials say it'll be only a matter of weeks before those living here have smoother access to get home.

