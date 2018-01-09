South Korea, North Korea talk for first time in two years

Representatives from South and North Korea held talks for the first time in two years Tuesday. The meeting is meant to pave the way for the North to take part in the Winter Olympics, but it's also seen as a step toward mending tense relations over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

KUAM News spoke with Bloomberg TV Chief Asian correspondent Stephen Engle, reporting from the Korean demilitarized zone.

He said, "The talks have made some progress, most notably the north Koreans will send a high level delegation to the Pyongyang winter Olympics. As well as athletes and even a cheer squad. Those games begin one month from today. South Korea has proposed as well that the two Koreas march at the opening together. South Korea has also proposed family reunions during the lunar new year, and north Korea has expressed a desire to resolve their issues through more dialogue and negotiations. So that's definitely a step in the right direction. North Korea though did not react when south Korea proposed restarting talks on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"That, of course, is the ultimate goal of the US and its allies. North Korea just said its strongly committed to having an outcome from this meeting. At the end of it all, US and Japan officials have sought reassurances from Seoul that these talks will not undermine those us sanctions of penalizing north Korea for its missiles and nuclear programs."