Island resident says Bitcoin packages from USI-Tech are scam

By Kehani Mendiola
Breaking the bank...or just bankrupt? A concerned citizen is raising awareness about a potential scheme that could cost Guam residents thousands of dollars.

USI-Tech, a Dubai based company, claims to help people invest in the popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, by selling Bitcoin Investment Packages. By purchasing a package, consumers give money to USI-Tech to manage and trade Bitcoin on their behalf. The company has attracted a lot of public interest on Guam and numerous residents have invested with them.

However, concerned citizen, Cyrus Luhr filed a complaint the AG's office, as he suspects it may be a possible scam. "I was concerned because I had heard from friends and family that they had given lots of money to USI-Tech, usually $10,000, $20,000. Sometimes an excess of $50,000, $75,000 - so that prompted me to get in touch with the AG's Office because I would like for them to clarify whether or not USI-Tech is a legal investment."

The AG's Office has received the complaint, but declined to comment at this time.

We should note, other districts have identified USI-Tech as a fraudulent company.

COMPLAINT | INVESTMENT ALERT

