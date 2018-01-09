18-month jail sentence for woman who used mother's retirement be - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

18-month jail sentence for woman who used mother's retirement benefits

Busted with receiving close to $300,000 in retirement benefits she wasn't entitled to, and as a result, 51 year old Rebeca Paloukos will spend a year and a half in jail.

Paloukos was sentenced in the federal court on Tuesday.

She had a joint bank account with her mother who was receiving retirement benefits as a surviving spouse of a federal employee.

When Paloukos' mother died, she failed to report it and continued to pull money out of the account.

Along will serving time, she'll have to pay all the money back to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

