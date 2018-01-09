GovGuam calls-in FBI to look into prison homicide

Already a joint investigation underway, and now the feds are getting involved. It's the latest development in the death investigation of Manson Isar, the detainee found dead in his jail cell at the Hagatna lockup late last month.

They've got it under control. Chief of Police JI Cruz said, "I want to assure the people of Guam that we are taking, both director (Tony) Lamorena on behalf of the Department of Corrections and myself as the chief of police of the Guam Police Department, that we are taking every step that we need to ensure we maintain the integrity of the case." But they're calling-in reinforcements: the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"We've already started talking to them," he continued. "So, they are posturing themselves and I will tell you that in having our preliminary discussions, they are prepared to move forward in their assessment of this matter."

Chief of Police JI Cruz and Department of Corrections Director Lamorena addressed the press on Tuesday afternoon.

At issue - statements from the chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, who alluded detainee Manson Isar's death was a cover-up. Isar was found lifeless in his jail cell at the Hagatna lockup late last month. Though he was initially believed to have died from natural causes, an autopsy revealed he died from a crushed chest and a lacerated liver, injuries consistent with being stomped or kicked to death.

The chief medical examiner stating the scene must've been cleaned up prior to his arrival, noting there was no blood or evidence of foul play. He also confirmed Isar had been dead for hours.

Both GPD and DOC responded to criticism, with the chief stating, "The Guam Police Department followed every protocol. We are conducting a complete investigation. We are conducting a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, we maintain transparency."

On behalf of his agency, Lamorena added, "Situations like this shouldn't' have happened if these SOPs were followed. "As soon as the incident occurred and we were aware of it, we secured the area. We made GPD come in."

Again, GPD is in charge of the criminal investigation, DOC meanwhile charged with an administrative investigation. Already officers on duty that day have been interviewed while interviews with prisoners in the facility are ongoing.

While there's no timeline for the criminal investigation, DOC will have to take action soon, should any of their own be held accountable. Lamorena said, "We have to make our final adverse action, if there is to be a final adverse action, within a 60-day period, with Cruz adding. "As we push forward with our investigation, we are looking to holding those individuals who are responsible for the death of this individual accountable for their actions."