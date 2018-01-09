Raw salmon, pork stored on floor among citations for Tumon resta - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Raw salmon, pork stored on floor among citations for Tumon restaurant

Posted: Updated:

Less than a week since two businesses shut down and now another one. Public Health responded to a complaint of an unclean surface at the Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant at the Ocean Plaza in Tumon.

Inspectors found mold on the ice machines, raw salmon and pork stored directly on the floor, and multiple roaches in the kitchen. In total, 77 different demerits and a roach infestation forcing the restaurant to close its doors. Their sanitary permit is now suspended due to Public Health's "D" rating.

Public Health Officer Claire Bardi has advice for anyone thinking of filing a complaint, saying, "We definitely don't discourage posting on social media. But our preferred way is to actually call it in. Sometimes, some of the accusations or claims need to be investigated first before we find fault with any facility."

The restaurant will be closed until all violations are corrected and they pass re-inspection.

