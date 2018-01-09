Chamorro Land Trust Act gets 2019 court date - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chamorro Land Trust Act gets 2019 court date

Attorneys in the federal lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the Chamorro Land Trust Act will have more than a year to prepare their cases.

District Court Judge Joaquin Manibusan set a trial date of March 25, 2019.  The Justice Department filed a complaint last September, alleging that the Act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act. The DOJ seeks to stop the Chamorro Land Trust Commission from denying participation in the program because of race or national origin. 

The complaint cites one instance in which the non-Chamorro spouse of a native Chamorro woman was evicted from their land trust property when his wife died. 

Under the Act, native Chamorros can apply for 99-year residential and agricultural leases, for one dollar per year.

