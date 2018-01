It's the second highest numbers for arrivals for the month of November in Guam's tourism industry. The Guam Visitors Bureau reports that during that time we welcomed 122,377 tourists. A big chunk of those visitors were from South Korea, with that market continuing to grow. GVB President Nate Denight note that while it looks like we will finish 2017 with another record year in visitor arrivals, "we still have much to do in growing and diversifying our visitor mix".