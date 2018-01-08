Submit V Guam is Friday at the Dusit Thani - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Submit V Guam is Friday at the Dusit Thani

Posted: Updated:

Submit V Guam Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort Convention Center. The submission-only event featuring the island's top grapplers in 12 matches.

Four preliminary matches and 8 main card bouts. Matchups to look out for Friday night PXC Bantamweight Champion Trevin Jones out of Vida BJJ takes on Norberto Rosario of Figo in a No Gi fight. Jones' stablemate McKlane Alfred takes on Purebred's Oscar Ledesma in the Purple belt bracket. In brown belt matchups Scotty Eclavea of Vida faces Joey Crisostomo Jr of Spike 22, Derrick "DC" Calvo of Carlson Gracie squares off against Purebred's Alan Cepeda and Anthony Cruz of Carlson Gracie takes on Figo's Ryan Bustamante.

More on Submit V this week on KUAM Sports. Snag tickets at Coffee Slut in East Hagatna. A few matside seats left.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Joseph Acfalle, 50, accused of criminal sexual conduct

    Joseph Acfalle, 50, accused of criminal sexual conduct

    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>
    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>

  • Jonathan Borja accused of beating woman for not making dinner

    Jonathan Borja accused of beating woman for not making dinner

    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>
    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>

  • More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

    More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly