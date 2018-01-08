Submit V Guam is Friday at the Dusit Thani

Submit V Guam Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort Convention Center. The submission-only event featuring the island's top grapplers in 12 matches.

Four preliminary matches and 8 main card bouts. Matchups to look out for Friday night PXC Bantamweight Champion Trevin Jones out of Vida BJJ takes on Norberto Rosario of Figo in a No Gi fight. Jones' stablemate McKlane Alfred takes on Purebred's Oscar Ledesma in the Purple belt bracket. In brown belt matchups Scotty Eclavea of Vida faces Joey Crisostomo Jr of Spike 22, Derrick "DC" Calvo of Carlson Gracie squares off against Purebred's Alan Cepeda and Anthony Cruz of Carlson Gracie takes on Figo's Ryan Bustamante.

More on Submit V this week on KUAM Sports. Snag tickets at Coffee Slut in East Hagatna. A few matside seats left.