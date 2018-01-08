Brogan Walker Sanchez representing Guam in Invicta FC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Brogan Walker Sanchez representing Guam in Invicta FC

Posted: Updated:

Brogan Walker Sanchez left island this morning to Kansas City, Missouri to represent Guam in Invicta FC 27. Walker Undefeated at (4-0) will be facing fellow undefeated fighter Cheri Muraski (4-0) from Colorado. Muraski's wins have come via decision, 3 submission victories. The event takes place on January 14th. The fight will be in the women's flyweight division; and, can be viewed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Sanchez said, "It's going to be a great match. We are both 4-0 and we are both brown belts I believe. Going in against another undefeated person is going to be a really big challenge but that is exactly what I wanted and that is exactly what I am prepared for so it's going to be a really great match. Invicta did a really good job of finding me someone who is going to challenge me and help to take it to the next level so I'm super stoked."

Brogan is #1 flyweight in the Southeast-Asian region. She is also ranked in the top 15 in the world according to www.fightmatrix.com. She is a Purebred Brown belt and is Purebred Muay Thai's Instructor.

Sanchez said, "When you are getting ready for a match they are looking at your last fight and they are looking at how you did before, prior and I am a totally different martial artist from my last match. So I am excited to show everybody and I am looking for the finish this time."

Invicta FC is the world's largest all-women's mixed martial arts organization. All Invicta FC events are aired exclusively on UFC Fight Pass and Combine fighting sports channel in Brazil.

Sanchez said, "What it means to me is a lot more than just opportunity. The opportunity like I said is great but it means so much to me because I have had the support of my family my team and my sponsors. When you have people invest that much time, sweat, blood and tears and love into me. I am excited to give them a return on the investment and just do the best that I can out there."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Joseph Acfalle, 50, accused of criminal sexual conduct

    Joseph Acfalle, 50, accused of criminal sexual conduct

    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>
    He allegedly pulled the covers off a sleeping 12-year-old girl and touched her privates. 50-year-old Joseph Leon Guerrero Acfalle is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony. The victim didn't confront Acfalle, but pretended to be asleep through the abuse. She told her mother later that day who reported the incident to police.More >>

  • Jonathan Borja accused of beating woman for not making dinner

    Jonathan Borja accused of beating woman for not making dinner

    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>
    He reportedly beat a woman known to him because she didn't cook dinner. 34 year old Jonathan A.C. Borja is accused of punching the victim until she blacked out and hitting her in the forearm with a hammer. He was arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault both as third degree felonies with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.More >>

  • More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

    More jail time for Quiana Manibusan for prison contraband

    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
    Additional jail time is unlikely for one of those accused in a scheme to smuggle in prison contraband. In court on Wednesday, Quiana Manibusan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony. Back in October, Manibusan and four others were arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained a cell phone and SIM cards, which were intended to be delivered to the DepCor facility. Manibusan's plea d...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly