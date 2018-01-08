Could Rodriguez be seeking governorship?

There could be a fourth democrat running for Governor.

Longtime political observer Ron McNinch says he can confirm speculation that has been going around the past week that Senator Dennis Rodriguez intends to run for higher office. McNinch telling KUAM News that he spoke with Rodriguez personally to confirm it.

A spokesman for the Senator would not confirm or deny if he is running. We were not able to confirm his selection of running mate as of newstime.

Rodriguez is a four-term Democrat, first elected in 2011. He is the current Chairman of the Legislative committee on Health, Tourism, Military Affairs and Senior citizen.