Suspects caught on camera in Dededo

Imagery was captured on Sunday around 2pm at a home on Chalan Koda in Dededo.

Police say the victim heard what sounded like rummaging coming from the first floor of the residence. That's when he saw a white sedan parked out front and a woman inside. He went downstairs to find a man going through one of the bedrooms. Both suspects then took off and remain on the run.

Authorities say the license plate captured, MER-4270, is actually registered to another car. If you recognize the pair in the photos, you are asked to call police or Guam Crime stoppers at 477-HELP.