Sale of Yona seminary could help church's considerable legal fee - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Sale of Yona seminary could help church's considerable legal fees

Posted: Updated:

Those pursuing priesthood will have to go elsewhere for their education. This after the seminary officially closed doors late last month. What comes next, hopefully, will help the church with paying down millions in clergy sexual abuse lawsuits.

 A new year brings big changes to the Church.

"By January 1, Archbishop (Michael) Byrnes had in his hands officially the keys to the entire facility," said Tony Diaz, the archdiocese's director of communications, referring to the Redemptoris Mater Seminary. Mid-December marked their final semester after nearly two decades in existence. "It has officially ended as far as the formation and academics. No more seminarians down there are undergoing formation," he said.

Up to 20 seminarians, all affiliated with the Neocatechumenal Way, will have to continue their studies elsewhere and on someone else's dime. "The seminary has ceased formation and these young men are on their own with the help of their groups," he said. "They're moving on to other seminaries elsewhere, off-island. We pray for them. The archbishop, when he made the announcement; he said he was committed to helping these young men who would continue their studies elsewhere."

Late last year, Archbishop Byrnes announced closure of the seminary and reported the model just wasn't working for Guam. The Church, instead, will send those pursuing priesthood to seminaries off-island. Diaz confirms the Church is funding the education for three young men who are currently attending St. Patrick's Seminary and University in Menlo Park, California.

With the seminary closed, the real work can begin on the property itself.

"The goal is to sell it," said Diaz. "So there's a lot involved in that." The RMS was once a hotel. The property tops the list of assets the Church anticipates selling in order to fund settlement for the 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed to date.

No word yet on how much the property is worth, but the properties must be Vatican-approved prior to sale.

"That's one chapter, but many more chapters to go in righting our church, fixing our church, improving all around," he said.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Island resident says Bitcoin packages from USI-Tech are scam

    Island resident says Bitcoin packages from USI-Tech are scam

    Breaking the bank...or just bankrupt? A concerned citizen is raising awareness about a potential scheme that could cost Guam residents thousands of dollars. USI-Tech, a Dubai based company, claims to help people invest in the popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, by selling Bitcoin Investment Packages. By purchasing a package, consumers give money to USI-Tech to manage and trade Bitcoin on their behalf. The company has attracted a lot of public interest on Guam and numerous residents ha...More >>
    Breaking the bank...or just bankrupt? A concerned citizen is raising awareness about a potential scheme that could cost Guam residents thousands of dollars. USI-Tech, a Dubai based company, claims to help people invest in the popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, by selling Bitcoin Investment Packages. By purchasing a package, consumers give money to USI-Tech to manage and trade Bitcoin on their behalf. The company has attracted a lot of public interest on Guam and numerous residents ha...More >>

  • South Korea, North Korea talk for first time in two years

    South Korea, North Korea talk for first time in two years

    Representatives from South and North Korea held talks for the first time in two years Tuesday.  The meeting is meant to pave the way for the North to take part in the Winter Olympics, but it's also seen as a step toward mending tense relations over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. KUAM News spoke with Bloomberg TV Chief Asian correspondent Stephen Engle, reporting from the Korean demilitarized zone. He said, "The talks have made some progress, most notably the north Koreans ...More >>
    Representatives from South and North Korea held talks for the first time in two years Tuesday.  The meeting is meant to pave the way for the North to take part in the Winter Olympics, but it's also seen as a step toward mending tense relations over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. KUAM News spoke with Bloomberg TV Chief Asian correspondent Stephen Engle, reporting from the Korean demilitarized zone. He said, "The talks have made some progress, most notably the north Koreans ...More >>

  • 18-month jail sentence for woman who used mother's retirement benefits

    18-month jail sentence for woman who used mother's retirement benefits

    Busted with receiving close to $300,000 in retirement benefits she wasn't entitled to, and as a result, 51 year old Rebeca Paloukos will spend a year and a half in jail. Paloukos was sentenced in the federal court on Tuesday. She had a joint bank account with her mother who was receiving retirement benefits as a surviving spouse of a federal employee. When Paloukos' mother died, she failed to report it and continued to pull money out of the account. Along will serving time, she'll...More >>
    Busted with receiving close to $300,000 in retirement benefits she wasn't entitled to, and as a result, 51 year old Rebeca Paloukos will spend a year and a half in jail. Paloukos was sentenced in the federal court on Tuesday. She had a joint bank account with her mother who was receiving retirement benefits as a surviving spouse of a federal employee. When Paloukos' mother died, she failed to report it and continued to pull money out of the account. Along will serving time, she'll...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly