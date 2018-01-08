Physician speculates on regulating massage licenses - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Physician speculates on regulating massage licenses

By Kehani Mendiola
For years, illegitimate massage practices have been a pain in the neck for Guam residents. On Friday we told you about Senator Telena Nelson's Bill 226, which would require those in the massage therapy industry to be licensed or certified.

And now, reaction on the measure from the chair of the board, who the bill states will be the enforcer.

The Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners would be in charge of enforcing the new regulations, according to Bill 226. Dr. Mamie Balajadia is the board chair, and said, "I think that there's a lot of merit, and the protection of the public is really why any committee regulates and provide licensing of individuals practicing any profession and massage therapy is one of the disciplines."

The doctor previously worked on the regulations and ethics of a similar bill, introduced during the 31st Guam Legislature by Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr. "I think this is a good bill," she said. "However, I think that there needs to be particular items in the bill that need to be ironed out."

Dr. Balajadia is in support of the new bill but she has her concerns about the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners as being the ones to implement the new procedures. She suggests other alternatives," noting, "Right now, we have fifteen disciplines that we're regulating. That's quite a bit.

"One solution could be to create a separate board focusing only on massage therapy licensing and regulation, minimum of at least of a three person, to concentrate on that particular profession rather than mix with the other professions."

One of the goals of the bill would be tackle businesses that use massage therapy as a front for sex and human trafficking. Governor Eddie Calvo is currently reviewing the bill.

