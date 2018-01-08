Visiting sailors talk about service to middle schoolers

Sailors from the USS America are visiting Guam and giving back, speaking to 6th and 8th graders today at Oceanview Middle School about careers in the military, and even participating in Chamorro classes with students.

RP2 Anais Fernandez told KUAM News, "We're just trying to give them a sense of hey you know, they don't know what they want to do now but the military is always something they could fall back on, they could always have a great future from."

This is not the only activity they have planned this week. The sailors will be volunteering with Catholic Social Services and participate in a Coastal Cleanup in Piti.