7-day Supermarket, Pho Saigon 2 reopen after last week's closures

7-day Supermarket in Harmon, and Pho Saigon 2 passed Public Health's re-inspection and their doors are now open. 7-day Supermarket was shut down last week after signs of rodents were found in their store.

Kyongmo Ku, general manger of 7-day says "all violations have been rectified" and they were given an A rating after meeting Public Health requirements.

The Pho Saigon 2 also closed last week after a photo of chicken in an outdoor sink went viral, though the owner says she did not serve the chicken to customers. Today they passed re-inspection, meaning Public Health found their establishment to be up to code.