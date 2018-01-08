Corrections officers questions about Mason Isar's death

All three corrections officers on shift the day detainee Mason Isar was found dead have been questioned.

DOC director Tony Lamorena says the internal affairs investigation is ongoing, along with the police department's criminal investigation.

Governor Calvo today also responded to the incident, saying, "It's important to find out first of all what happened before we start jumping to any conclusions. Obviously, there has been a fatality and what I am looking towards and I talked to my people. I have no problem with the Vice Speaker's recommendation of an independent investigation."

Lamorena tells KUAM he too is recommending a federal agency like the FBI jump on the case, and conducts that independent investigation. Isar was found dead in his cell at the Hagatna Detention Facility on December 29th. An autopsy report detailed his death was a homicide and that he was had been brutally beaten before someone apparently wiped him and the crime scene clean.