Gas goes up 15 cents at 76, Mobil stations

Breaking the bank...or just bankrupt? A concerned citizen is raising awareness about a potential scheme that could cost Guam residents thousands of dollars. USI-Tech, a Dubai based company, claims to help people invest in the popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, by selling Bitcoin Investment Packages. By purchasing a package, consumers give money to USI-Tech to manage and trade Bitcoin on their behalf. The company has attracted a lot of public interest on Guam and numerous residents ha...More >>
Breaking the bank...or just bankrupt? A concerned citizen is raising awareness about a potential scheme that could cost Guam residents thousands of dollars. USI-Tech, a Dubai based company, claims to help people invest in the popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, by selling Bitcoin Investment Packages. By purchasing a package, consumers give money to USI-Tech to manage and trade Bitcoin on their behalf. The company has attracted a lot of public interest on Guam and numerous residents ha...More >>
Representatives from South and North Korea held talks for the first time in two years Tuesday. The meeting is meant to pave the way for the North to take part in the Winter Olympics, but it's also seen as a step toward mending tense relations over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. KUAM News spoke with Bloomberg TV Chief Asian correspondent Stephen Engle, reporting from the Korean demilitarized zone. He said, "The talks have made some progress, most notably the north Koreans ...More >>
Representatives from South and North Korea held talks for the first time in two years Tuesday. The meeting is meant to pave the way for the North to take part in the Winter Olympics, but it's also seen as a step toward mending tense relations over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. KUAM News spoke with Bloomberg TV Chief Asian correspondent Stephen Engle, reporting from the Korean demilitarized zone. He said, "The talks have made some progress, most notably the north Koreans ...More >>
Busted with receiving close to $300,000 in retirement benefits she wasn't entitled to, and as a result, 51 year old Rebeca Paloukos will spend a year and a half in jail. Paloukos was sentenced in the federal court on Tuesday. She had a joint bank account with her mother who was receiving retirement benefits as a surviving spouse of a federal employee. When Paloukos' mother died, she failed to report it and continued to pull money out of the account. Along will serving time, she'll...More >>
Busted with receiving close to $300,000 in retirement benefits she wasn't entitled to, and as a result, 51 year old Rebeca Paloukos will spend a year and a half in jail. Paloukos was sentenced in the federal court on Tuesday. She had a joint bank account with her mother who was receiving retirement benefits as a surviving spouse of a federal employee. When Paloukos' mother died, she failed to report it and continued to pull money out of the account. Along will serving time, she'll...More >>
Less than a week since two businesses shut down and now another one. Public Health responded to a complaint of an unclean surface at the Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant at the Ocean Plaza in Tumon. Inspectors found mold on the ice machines, raw salmon and pork stored directly on the floor, and multiple roaches in the kitchen. In total, 77 different demerits and a roach infestation forcing the restaurant to close its doors. Their sanitary permit is now suspended due to Public Health...More >>
Less than a week since two businesses shut down and now another one. Public Health responded to a complaint of an unclean surface at the Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant at the Ocean Plaza in Tumon. Inspectors found mold on the ice machines, raw salmon and pork stored directly on the floor, and multiple roaches in the kitchen. In total, 77 different demerits and a roach infestation forcing the restaurant to close its doors. Their sanitary permit is now suspended due to Public Health...More >>
Attorneys in the federal lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the Chamorro Land Trust Act will have more than a year to prepare their cases. District Court Judge Joaquin Manibusan set a trial date of March 25, 2019. The Justice Department filed a complaint last September, alleging that the Act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act. The DOJ seeks to stop the Chamorro Land Trust Commission from denying participation in the pr...More >>
Attorneys in the federal lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the Chamorro Land Trust Act will have more than a year to prepare their cases. District Court Judge Joaquin Manibusan set a trial date of March 25, 2019. The Justice Department filed a complaint last September, alleging that the Act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act. The DOJ seeks to stop the Chamorro Land Trust Commission from denying participation in the pr...More >>
It's the second highest numbers for arrivals for the month of November in Guam's tourism industry. The Guam Visitors Bureau reports that during that time we welcomed 122,377 tourists. A big chunk of those visitors were from South Korea, with that market continuing to grow. GVB President Nate Denight note that while it looks like we will finish 2017 with another record year in visitor arrivals, "we still have much to do in growing and diversifying our visitor mix".More >>
It's the second highest numbers for arrivals for the month of November in Guam's tourism industry. The Guam Visitors Bureau reports that during that time we welcomed 122,377 tourists. A big chunk of those visitors were from South Korea, with that market continuing to grow. GVB President Nate Denight note that while it looks like we will finish 2017 with another record year in visitor arrivals, "we still have much to do in growing and diversifying our visitor mix".More >>
A homeless woman is behind bars for allegedly setting fire to an official court vehicle. 35 year old China Papa reportedly told police she was upset about being arrested on New Year's Day. After setting fire to the car early Tuesday morning, a witness reported seeing the suspect run on foot to the Agana Pool area towards the jungle. She was located hours later and provided police with the lighter from her pocket which she used to start the fire.More >>
A homeless woman is behind bars for allegedly setting fire to an official court vehicle. 35 year old China Papa reportedly told police she was upset about being arrested on New Year's Day. After setting fire to the car early Tuesday morning, a witness reported seeing the suspect run on foot to the Agana Pool area towards the jungle. She was located hours later and provided police with the lighter from her pocket which she used to start the fire.More >>
Submit V Guam Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort Convention Center. The submission-only event featuring the island's top grapplers in 12 matches. Four preliminary matches and 8 main card bouts. Matchups to look out for Friday night PXC Bantamweight Champion Trevin Jones out of Vida BJJ takes on Norberto Rosario of Figo in a No Gi fight. Jones' stablemate McKlane Alfred takes on Purebred's Oscar Ledesma in the Purple belt bracket. In brown belt matchups Scotty Eclavea of Vida faces...More >>
Submit V Guam Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort Convention Center. The submission-only event featuring the island's top grapplers in 12 matches. Four preliminary matches and 8 main card bouts. Matchups to look out for Friday night PXC Bantamweight Champion Trevin Jones out of Vida BJJ takes on Norberto Rosario of Figo in a No Gi fight. Jones' stablemate McKlane Alfred takes on Purebred's Oscar Ledesma in the Purple belt bracket. In brown belt matchups Scotty Eclavea of Vida faces...More >>
There could be a fourth democrat running for Governor. Longtime political observer Ron McNinch says he can confirm speculation that has been going around the past week that Senator Dennis Rodriguez intends to run for higher office. McNinch telling KUAM News that he spoke with Rodriguez personally to confirm it. A spokesman for the Senator would not confirm or deny if he is running. We were not able to confirm his selection of running mate as of newstime. Rodriguez is a four-t...More >>
There could be a fourth democrat running for Governor. Longtime political observer Ron McNinch says he can confirm speculation that has been going around the past week that Senator Dennis Rodriguez intends to run for higher office. McNinch telling KUAM News that he spoke with Rodriguez personally to confirm it. A spokesman for the Senator would not confirm or deny if he is running. We were not able to confirm his selection of running mate as of newstime. Rodriguez is a four-t...More >>
Imagery was captured on Sunday around 2pm at a home on Chalan Koda in Dededo. Police say the victim heard what sounded like rummaging coming from the first floor of the residence. That's when he saw a white sedan parked out front and a woman inside. He went downstairs to find a man going through one of the bedrooms. Both suspects then took off and remain on the run. Authorities say the license plate captured, MER-4270, is actually registered to another car. If you recognize the pair...More >>
Imagery was captured on Sunday around 2pm at a home on Chalan Koda in Dededo. Police say the victim heard what sounded like rummaging coming from the first floor of the residence. That's when he saw a white sedan parked out front and a woman inside. He went downstairs to find a man going through one of the bedrooms. Both suspects then took off and remain on the run. Authorities say the license plate captured, MER-4270, is actually registered to another car. If you recognize the pair...More >>