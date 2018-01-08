Man gets DUI after flipping car in Barrigada Heights - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man gets DUI after flipping car in Barrigada Heights

Posted: Updated:

You may have received a series of clips over the weekend of a car crash caught on camera in Barrigada Heights. The video shows the driver of a green mustang losing control of the car when it jumps the curb, hits a tree, goes airborne and rolls over.

Other images show the mangled mess as the car came to a stop in the garage of someone's home.

Both the driver and passenger were able to walk away with minor injuries.

The driver arrested is 21 year old Trevor Montgomery Moore. He is facing multiple DUI charges to include driving under the influence of alcohol with injuries.

Police responded to the crash Saturday afternoon. The driver reeked of alcohol and had a slurred speech.

He told police he only had two beers. His blood alcohol content was .190 percent.

