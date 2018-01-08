Group busted stealing items from parked cars

A group of men and one minor are stopped after a bystander notices they were up to no good outside a Tumon apartment building early Sunday.

Daisang De Leon Guerrero, Vicente De Leon Guerrero and Darwin Jay Fortes are charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, conspiracy and theft of property. Court documents state, the man noticed the group looking into parked cars.

He stopped the minor who then admitted that the group came up with a plan to check the area for unlocked cars. Police caught up with the suspects nearby.

Several of the stolen items were recovered.