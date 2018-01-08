Bad license plates leads to meth discovery inside car

The license plates did not match the up with the car, and now one man faces drug charges after meth was found inside.

38 year old Peter Aguigui Sablan is charged with possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and vehicle without ID. A police officer noticed the suspect's car in Agat on Sunday and ran the plates.

When they didn't match up, the officer approached the driver and searched the car. Inside, they found a plastic heat-sealed straw with the drug, ICE.

Investigators also discovered the plates for his car had been confiscated in November 2014 for numerous traffic violations.