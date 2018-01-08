Four lawsuits filed citing church sex abuse

Four new clergy sexual abuse victims file lawsuits in the Superior Court of Guam.

Only identified by their initials to protect their privacy, M.W.M., G.C., M.M., and A.E.P. all allege they were molested and sexually abused by former Guam priest and boy scout master, Father Louis Brouillard.

Each complaint details abuse occurring on church grounds where the priest routinely exposed himself in front of the boys and exposed them to adult magazines such as Playboy and Penthouse.

During Boy Scout outings, plaintiffs report the priest would reward them with McDonalds or other dining experiences as well as merit badges if they swam naked.

He also reportedly took pictures of them nude and swimming without their consent.

The victims today range in age from 53 to 61 years old.

Each is suing for $5 million and is represented by Attorney Michael Berman.