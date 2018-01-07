Astumbo Gym reopens after facelift

Rain or shine, Astumbo is ready for whatever hits them. On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the newly-rehabilated Astumbo Gym in Dededo.

Some of the new improvements to the facility include the hardening of the structure to meet Tier 2 requirements as an emergency shelter, structures that withstand 175 mph winds, and disabled accessibility.

These renovations coming after 15 years since Guam was hit by Supertyphoon Pongsona.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares reminds us of those in need of the shelter, saying, "The people we need really to help are the victims of the disaster which are the school children. Whenever there's a typhoon, our students cannot go back to school because there are people in their classrooms, people we need to keep safe."

The total cost of the project estimated roughly over $700,000 and was funded by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority through the use of the Community Development Block Grant.

The upgrades will allow the gym to serve as a storm shelter and house up to 400 people.