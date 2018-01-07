20-year-old charged with family violence for Latte Heights incident

A woman is attacked by a man known to her and left with no other choice but to run to neighbors for help. 20 year old Timothy Joseph Junior Cruz is charged with family violence, strangulation, and criminal mischief.

Police responded to the incident late Friday in Latte Heights.

Court documents state, the suspect had just returned home from buying spice when he started arguing with the woman. He allegedly got on top of her and strangled her neck.

He is also accused of punching her at one point. When the victim ran for help, the suspect followed while carrying a knife.

She ran to several neighbors for help, but the suspect caught up with her and strangled her again. Bystanders told him to stop, and that's when he threatened to fight them while holding the knife. The victim eventually called police.