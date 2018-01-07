Drunken Mosas Perry accused of machete attack

A man is under arrest after allegedly swinging a machete at another man. It happened in Harmon on Saturday. 26 year old Mosas Perry is charged with aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct.

Court documents state the victim reported the suspect allegedly tried to swing a machete at him. Police later found the suspect, who admitted to authorities that he was too drunk to recall what happened.

But, the suspect did remember that a man earlier that night threatened him with a gun. He says that's when he returned with a machete to confront him but that man already took off. Police say the suspect appeared intoxicated and was unable to tell if the man he allegedly tried to hit with a machete was the same person he claims pulled a gun on him.