Old Town Chinese Restaurant is latest eatery to be shut down

A complaint that was taken seriously - this time its ants found inside a roast duck. At the same time Department of Public Health officers inspected and shut down Pho Saigon 2 in Harmon yesterday, they also made their way to Old Town Chinese Restaurant in Upper Tumon. The result was another 'D' rating and another restaurant shut down.

June is a regular customer, who, like others was looking forward to eating lunch at their trusted Chinese food spot. "We're supposed to have lunch today, but unfortunately the restaurant is closed," she said.

The Old Town Chinese Restaurant located in the East-West Business Center in Upper Tumon has been closed. Customers are concerned for their health and safety, with June saying, "It's shocking, it's something really shocking if this is something that's going on I think Public Health needs to be vigilant in watching every restaurant to make sure that they're in compliance with all the health standards."

The reason they were forced to close their doors?

69 different demerits. Including a trail of ants found in the storage room near the sack of rice. And several live roaches of different sizes crawling in cabinets. Not to mention, the dead roaches that were found in freezers and the kitchen floor. An active infestation..

But it's not the first business to close its doors this week. Public Health has been on the move. "We really would like to educate, that is our goal to educate the public and all the facilities for the compliance for environmental health and public health are," explained Claire Baradi with the agency.

It's not just about shutting them down - Baradi, a public health officer, says their department does want to help.

In the meantime, the General Manager of Old Town Chinese, Mason says "Guam is full of roaches and its unavoidable, especially in a restaurant that is 12 years old, but we do apologize, take full responsibility for the neglect and are working to fix it.

But for customers like June, it's just really surprising, telling KUAM News, "This is something I couldn't understand, you know we live in a society that has standards and how this goes beyond control is really surprising - is this something our government is not functioning this to secure the health of our people."