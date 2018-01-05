Rules getting more strict for island massage businesses

It looks like massage establishments are going to have to tighten-up requirements in order to operate. For some massage businesses, this story may not have a happy ending.

On Thursday, Senator Telena Nelson introduced, Bill 226 which would establish licensure and certification requirements for the massage therapy industry. Currently, a health certificate and a six-month STD check was all that was needed in order to operate as a masseuse.

If passed, the bill requires all those who wish to practice the art of massage to meet certain qualifications in order to become licensed or certified as either a massage practitioner or therapist - including education, training, and clearances.

The Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners will be in charge of implementing the new procedures. Board Chair, Dr. Mamie Balajadia is currently reviewing the bill, but is in favor of its passing.

Senator Nelson hopes to accomplish two goals with its establishment: to further the massage therapy industry by promoting legitimate massage practices on island; and to tackle establishments operating illegally as a front for sex and human trafficking.

It was in 2009, KUAM went undercover publicly revealing what happens inside multiple massage parlors on Guam. The investigation showcased workers selling themselves for sex. Since, then a Human Trafficking Task Force was put in place.

We should note, the measure mentions suruhanus, they would be an exception, as long as their practice includes indigenous and traditional remedies.