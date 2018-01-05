Rules getting more strict for island massage businesses - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rules getting more strict for island massage businesses

By Kehani Mendiola
It looks like massage establishments are going to have to tighten-up requirements in order to operate. For some massage businesses, this story may not have a happy ending.

On Thursday, Senator Telena Nelson introduced, Bill 226 which would establish licensure and certification requirements for the massage therapy industry. Currently, a health certificate and a six-month STD check was all that was needed in order to operate as a masseuse.

If passed, the bill requires all those who wish to practice the art of massage to meet certain qualifications in order to become licensed or certified as either a massage practitioner or therapist - including education, training, and clearances.

The Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners will be in charge of implementing the new procedures. Board Chair, Dr. Mamie Balajadia is currently reviewing the bill, but is in favor of its passing.

Senator Nelson hopes to accomplish two goals with its establishment: to further the massage therapy industry by promoting legitimate massage practices on island; and to tackle establishments operating illegally as a front for sex and human trafficking.

It was in 2009, KUAM went undercover publicly revealing what happens inside multiple massage parlors on Guam. The investigation showcased workers selling themselves for sex. Since, then a Human Trafficking Task Force was put in place.

We should note, the measure mentions suruhanus, they would be an exception, as long as their practice includes indigenous and traditional remedies.

  • Former Tamuning mayor Connie Duenas passes away

    Former Tamuning Mayor, Connie Duenas, passed away on Thursday. The governor has proclaimed a state of mourning ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Duenas was the first woman to join the Guam Police Department. She leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.More >>
  • Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity

    Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity Charged with knowingly receiving child pornography, Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. will assert an insanity defense in his federal case. The alleged crime occurred two years ago and involved 2,000+ images of child pornography, which prosecutors allege he actively sought and possessed. Though they missed the deadline to make the insanity plea by a matter of days, defense attorney Howard Trapp asked for an extension, which th...More >>
  • First church sex abuse of 2018 filed, seeking $10M

    The New Year brings more allegations of clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 66-year-old "G.M." alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest and Boy Scout master, Father Louis Brouillard. G.M. detailed an incident in which the priest asked if he had masturbated before removing G.M.'s pants and performing sexual acts on him. G.M. was only 15 years old at the time. He's suing for $10 million.More >>
