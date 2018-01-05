DOC director explains headcount procedure

"These things do happen. It's unfortunate, but the majority of the people in here are violent criminals, and when the opportunity arises these individuals will create problems for us," said Tony Lamorena, director of the Department of Corrections. He issued that statement in response to the comments coming out of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

"That's part of the internal investigation that we are doing, to make sure that all procedures and policies and SOPs were followed," he continued. Lamorena defends how his officers are required to conduct the range checks every half-hour. "It's primarily for the purposes of counting heads," he explained, "if anyone is missing or escaped. In situations, early morning, late at night when the individuals are asleep we do not do what we call a standing headcount."

The guards only do a visual check during the overnight hours. He says standing headcounts where they match a face to a name are typically done between 6 and 7 in the morning. "This is the time where individuals are awakened and they start to get ready, shower and get ready for breakfast, he said.

Now, they are looking to see if that was actually done. Lamorena says three corrections officers are assigned per shift to the local side of the facility where the detainee's body was found.

But, he also mentions a $3 million budget cut and a shortage of manpower. Prison shortfalls he says that need to be addressed to help better secure the population.

On Thursday, his oversight chair, Senator Telena Nelson told KUAM the prison director's response regarding those safety measures does not justify the killing.

Lamorena says, "manpower in obviously key. We need to ensure our officers are no fatigued and alert. It's better to have more individuals on post. Granted, I agree with her this should not have happened. We do have procedures in place and if procedures were followed incidents like this shouldn't happen."

No corrections officers have been placed on administrative leave at this time.