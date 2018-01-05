Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity

Charged with knowingly receiving child pornography, Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. will assert an insanity defense in his federal case.

The alleged crime occurred two years ago and involved 2,000+ images of child pornography, which prosecutors allege he actively sought and possessed.

Though they missed the deadline to make the insanity plea by a matter of days, defense attorney Howard Trapp asked for an extension, which the court granted this week.

Pangelinan's next court appearance is set for January 10.