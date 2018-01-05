First church sex abuse of 2018 filed, seeking $10M

The New Year brings more allegations of clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 66-year-old "G.M." alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest and Boy Scout master, Father Louis Brouillard.

G.M. detailed an incident in which the priest asked if he had masturbated before removing G.M.'s pants and performing sexual acts on him.

G.M. was only 15 years old at the time.

He's suing for $10 million.