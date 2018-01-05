Cop released after arrest for child porn

Sworn to serve and protect but placed under arrest, Guam Police Department officer Gregory Ray Pan Quintanilla making his first court appearance since his arrest on child pornography charges on Thursday.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan recommended the court order a $10,000 cash bail, saying, "In the event he posts that bail, we ask for conditions: absolutely no Internet or computer access due to the nature of the charges."

The court instead released him on a $10,000 performance bond. The 27 year old is alleged to have received and forwarded a known child pornographic video back in October. The investigation stemmed from a report out of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

They contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Regional Task Force in Hawaii who flagged Quintanilla's Facebook account. Local authorities were able to confirm that account belonged to Quintanilla.

The video in question depicted a minor under the age of 14 engaged in a sexual act in front of other children. Quintanilla has worked for the Guam Police Department for four years.

He starts his 20 days paid administrative leave today, as an internal affairs investigation is underway.