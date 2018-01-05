Marshal reservist's gun discharged in Judicial Center

The marshals at the Judiciary of Guam are investigating one of their own after their gun goes off inside the courthouse. Officials confirming marshal reservists, Lawrence Osborn's, firearm discharged inside the Guam Judicial Center recently.

No one was injured.

Osborn is also an officer with the Guam police department. Chief of police JI Cruz has since requested information into the incident.

However, no disciplinary action has been taken at this time.

It's unclear what area inside the local court the gun went off.

The investigation is ongoing.