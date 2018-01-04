Endangered bird spotted in Tumon, halting construction - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Endangered bird spotted in Tumon, halting construction

Posted: Updated:

An unexpected visitor stopped construction at the Fujita Pond in Tumon. The Eurasian Moorhen is a black bird with a distinct red beak...that's also an endangered species here on Guam. That makes part of the reason workers aren't able to do anymore construction just yet.

It was a sunny day to bird watch. We were on the lookout for a bird that according to GEDA was spotted by a contractor's biologist and halted construction at the Fujita Pond in Tumon.

 "The moorhen is an endangered species, just like the Ko'ko or the Marianas kingfisher. But this one, at least you can see some birds in the wild," explained Joe Mancuso, an advanced amateur bird watcher, who goes out two to three times a week. During our outing, we saw 10 Eurasian Moorhen at Starts Golf Course in Dededo.

But he's also seen 3 to 4 moorhens at the Fujita Pond, even though they are not always easy to spot. "There are covert pipes they like to hide in so you can go down there and park and look for a moorhen for days and not see anything and then if the water comes up they all leave," Mancuso said.

The moorhen was found at the Fujita Pond just a few weeks ago, the endangered species is just one of many. "The Audubon Society here on the island just finished the Christmas bird count. We went out on the 24 and 30 of December, we did the southern and northern part of the island. I think we came up with 22 species in that one day," Mancuso said.

The Christmas count is just one of the many ways  bird enthusiasts hope to keep our jungles chirping.

If you really have an interest for birds, you can visit ebirds.org.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Former Tamuning mayor Connie Duenas passes away

    Former Tamuning mayor Connie Duenas passes away

    Former Tamuning Mayor, Connie Duenas, passed away on Thursday. The governor has proclaimed a state of mourning ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Duenas was the first woman to join the Guam Police Department. She leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.More >>
    Former Tamuning Mayor, Connie Duenas, passed away on Thursday. The governor has proclaimed a state of mourning ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Duenas was the first woman to join the Guam Police Department. She leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.More >>

  • Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity

    Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity

    Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity Charged with knowingly receiving child pornography, Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. will assert an insanity defense in his federal case. The alleged crime occurred two years ago and involved 2,000+ images of child pornography, which prosecutors allege he actively sought and possessed. Though they missed the deadline to make the insanity plea by a matter of days, defense attorney Howard Trapp asked for an extension, which th...More >>
    Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity Charged with knowingly receiving child pornography, Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. will assert an insanity defense in his federal case. The alleged crime occurred two years ago and involved 2,000+ images of child pornography, which prosecutors allege he actively sought and possessed. Though they missed the deadline to make the insanity plea by a matter of days, defense attorney Howard Trapp asked for an extension, which th...More >>

  • First church sex abuse of 2018 filed, seeking $10M

    First church sex abuse of 2018 filed, seeking $10M

    The New Year brings more allegations of clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 66-year-old "G.M." alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest and Boy Scout master, Father Louis Brouillard. G.M. detailed an incident in which the priest asked if he had masturbated before removing G.M.'s pants and performing sexual acts on him. G.M. was only 15 years old at the time. He's suing for $10 million.More >>
    The New Year brings more allegations of clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 66-year-old "G.M." alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest and Boy Scout master, Father Louis Brouillard. G.M. detailed an incident in which the priest asked if he had masturbated before removing G.M.'s pants and performing sexual acts on him. G.M. was only 15 years old at the time. He's suing for $10 million.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly