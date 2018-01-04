Endangered bird spotted in Tumon, halting construction

An unexpected visitor stopped construction at the Fujita Pond in Tumon. The Eurasian Moorhen is a black bird with a distinct red beak...that's also an endangered species here on Guam. That makes part of the reason workers aren't able to do anymore construction just yet.

It was a sunny day to bird watch. We were on the lookout for a bird that according to GEDA was spotted by a contractor's biologist and halted construction at the Fujita Pond in Tumon.

"The moorhen is an endangered species, just like the Ko'ko or the Marianas kingfisher. But this one, at least you can see some birds in the wild," explained Joe Mancuso, an advanced amateur bird watcher, who goes out two to three times a week. During our outing, we saw 10 Eurasian Moorhen at Starts Golf Course in Dededo.

But he's also seen 3 to 4 moorhens at the Fujita Pond, even though they are not always easy to spot. "There are covert pipes they like to hide in so you can go down there and park and look for a moorhen for days and not see anything and then if the water comes up they all leave," Mancuso said.

The moorhen was found at the Fujita Pond just a few weeks ago, the endangered species is just one of many. "The Audubon Society here on the island just finished the Christmas bird count. We went out on the 24 and 30 of December, we did the southern and northern part of the island. I think we came up with 22 species in that one day," Mancuso said.

The Christmas count is just one of the many ways bird enthusiasts hope to keep our jungles chirping.

If you really have an interest for birds, you can visit ebirds.org.