Election candidates need to be aware of signage procedures

With ten potential candidates picking up packets throughout the week, Decision 2018 is well underway. But if these hopefuls want the job of creating and enforcing the laws of Guam, they'd better be sure to follow the ones already in place.

You may have noticed the political billboards on roadsides or even stickers on your neighbor's car. It's a sign that campaign season has arrived once again. But public office hopefuls must not forget the new rules set in place for this year's election.

Last year, Senator Tommy Morrison introduced Bill 138 and passed into law. The legislation amends the previous political campaign sign laws and extends its regulations to private property. In addition, the new regulations place limits on the number of signs per given candidate and ban any sign posting on government property along Guam's tourist district.

Guam Public Works Director Glenn Leon Guerrero explains the reason behind this, telling KUAM News, "Part of the reason is that the signs that were put up they blocked view, they were considered unsafe for people to come into intersections and get into the road way so for safety reasons."

And if candidates violate these laws, DPW will enforce them. "If there are signs on the rights of way, the government of Guam rights of way, then we will let the candidates know," Leon Guerrero stated. "We'll ask you to remove it, if you don't remove it then we'll do it ourselves."

For more information, you can contact DPW Director's Office at 646-3131.