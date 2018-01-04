Election candidates need to be aware of signage procedures - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Election candidates need to be aware of signage procedures

By Kehani Mendiola
With ten potential candidates picking up packets throughout the week, Decision 2018 is well underway. But if these hopefuls want the job of creating and enforcing the laws of Guam, they'd better be sure to follow the ones already in place.

You may have noticed the political billboards on roadsides or even stickers on your neighbor's car. It's a sign that campaign season has arrived once again. But public office hopefuls must not forget the new rules set in place for this year's election.

Last year, Senator Tommy Morrison introduced Bill 138 and passed into law. The legislation amends the previous political campaign sign laws and extends its regulations to private property. In addition, the new regulations place limits on the number of signs per given candidate and ban any sign posting on government property along Guam's tourist district.

Guam Public Works Director Glenn Leon Guerrero explains the reason behind this, telling KUAM News, "Part of the reason is that the signs that were put up they blocked view, they were considered unsafe for people to come into intersections and get into the road way so for safety reasons."

And if candidates violate these laws, DPW will enforce them. "If there are signs on the rights of way, the government of Guam rights of way, then we will let the candidates know," Leon Guerrero stated. "We'll ask you to remove it, if you don't remove it then we'll do it ourselves."

For more information, you can contact DPW Director's Office at 646-3131.

  • Former Tamuning mayor Connie Duenas passes away

    Former Tamuning Mayor, Connie Duenas, passed away on Thursday. The governor has proclaimed a state of mourning ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Duenas was the first woman to join the Guam Police Department. She leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.More >>
  • Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity

    Man charged with receiving child pornography will plead insanity Charged with knowingly receiving child pornography, Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. will assert an insanity defense in his federal case. The alleged crime occurred two years ago and involved 2,000+ images of child pornography, which prosecutors allege he actively sought and possessed. Though they missed the deadline to make the insanity plea by a matter of days, defense attorney Howard Trapp asked for an extension, which th...More >>
  • First church sex abuse of 2018 filed, seeking $10M

    The New Year brings more allegations of clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 66-year-old "G.M." alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest and Boy Scout master, Father Louis Brouillard. G.M. detailed an incident in which the priest asked if he had masturbated before removing G.M.'s pants and performing sexual acts on him. G.M. was only 15 years old at the time. He's suing for $10 million.
