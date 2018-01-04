Guam officials monitoring nuclear tension

Who has the bigger button? The New Year kicked off with another round of a war of words between President Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. And officials here at home continue monitoring the rhetoric.

President Trump mocked the North Korean leaders New Years Day speech via a tweet. Kim Jong Un then telling his country that he has a nuclear button on his desk, and that it could reach every US state and territory. Trump's tweet - "I TOO HAVE A NUCLEAR BUTTON THAT IS BIGGER AND MORE POWERFUL . . . AND MY BUTTON WORKS."

The response unsettling for several of the nation's leaders and for former Vice President Joe Biden. He called it un-presidential.

The problem and the back and forth last August put Guam in the crossfire. To this day, Guam Homeland security officials say they continue to monitor events surrounding our region, including reports of the recent rhetoric between Trump and Kim. The Calvo administration responding that this issue is nothing new, with Adelup spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl saying, "We know that President Barack Obama he had made some strong statements too and even went as far as shifting military assets around in response to it. I don't know that we see much difference of what's being said, perhaps how he is saying it or that he's tweeting it is what some people are taking offense to it. For us here on Guam we continue to do business as usual and allow the political pundits to comment on that. Our focus is on our economy, getting more jobs here on Guam and addressing the issues here at home."

The threat level here remains unchanged. Homeland Security Advisor, George Charfauros reiterates that they place confidence in the U.S. Department of Defense capabilities to protect the U.S. mainland, its territories and allies.