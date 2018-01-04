Social media image leads to inspection of Vietnamese restaurant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Social media image leads to inspection of Vietnamese restaurant in Harmon



It's not the first photo this week to make Public Health look into the fine details. A photo circulating on multiple group chats has prompted another Public Health inspection - this time at Pho Saigon 2, a Vietnamese restaurant in Harmon.

It wasn't a photo of the Pho, but the way they were preparing it. Owner of the restaurant Lin tells us how she felt when she first saw the photo this morning, saying, "So I saw the photo and I feel something sad."

Public Health Inspectors investigated Pho Saigon in Harmon, responding to this photo of chicken being defrosted in this sink. "I'm so sorry what the picture that goes around this morning, I don't know what happened, but my restaurant is always clean, I'm sorry my customers see that. I'm very upset," said Lin.

The owner was apologetic.  And says when she heard about the photo, she decided not to serve the chicken to her customers. In fact, when Public Health inspectors arrived there was no chicken in the sink. Lin confirmed the suspect poultry wasn't served to diners, saying, "The chicken there but it looked very bad, not bad it's okay with the water so you checked the temperature?  It was okay with the water but I don't use the chicken today."

Public Health gave the restaurant a D rating, and the establishment has been shut down.

