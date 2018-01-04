Single mediator will handle church lawsuits

A new year hopefully brings the Church closer to resolving the 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits against them.

In a joint filing on Thursday, attorneys for both parties agree that they wish to proceed with only Tony Piazza as their choice mediator for settlement talks.

As reported, the federal court asked parties to consider Judge Susan Mollway to join their team.

According to plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan and Church attorney John Terlaje, "It is the desire to proceed with Mr. Piazza, who will bring with him additional staff, to commence and complete the mediation between all parties involved."