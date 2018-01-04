Thief rips off iPad from VR exhibit at GPO - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Thief rips off iPad from VR exhibit at GPO

Posted: Updated:

Police need your help tracking down a thief. Investigators say it was on Saturday, December 23rd, a theft of property complaint was filed by the owner of the Virtual Reality stand at the Guam Premier Outlets. The suspect in question was seen taking an IPad that controls the virtual effects for the rides. Guam Crime Stoppers is asking if anyone recognizes this man to call them at 477-HELP.

