Nelson says detainee's beating should have never happened

More questions than answers remain into the deadly beating of a Department of Corrections detainee at the Hagatna Detention Facility. And one local leader who oversees the island's public safety says this should have never happened.

Something's not right at the Department of Corrections. A criminal and internal affairs investigation into the homicide of detainee Isar Manson is ongoing. Chief of Police JI Cruz and DOC Director Tony Lamorena on Tuesday said the two law enforcement agencies will be working together to get to the bottom of this.

But the circumstances surrounding Manson's death raises a lot questions. Public Safety Chair, Senator Telena Nelson is very concerned, telling KUAM News, "There's a lot of questions that come into play with the medical examiner's statements and findings and just looking at the surface of the findings there's a deeper issue."

Like how were none of the DOC officers able to witness the beating? This question, as prison officials confirm range checks are supposed to occur every 30 minutes. And who cleaned up the blood and changed Manson's clothes?

"If you look at a prison, it's a very controlled environment no? We can control the time inmates come in and out, we can control the times that we go roving through the prison, we can control when they eat and so there's something going on where this is almost no control," she stated. "So we definitely need to look at what security measures they're taking, the operating procedures of the officers, the training that's put in place. It's a controlled environment. These things shouldn't be happening in a controlled environment."

Shortage of manpower and outdated technology was Director Lamorena's defense to the two beatings that occurred under his lead. But would addressing those issues really be enough?

"You can put in measures, safety measures and other factors that can ensure their safety, so because there's a shortage of manpower is definitely not a justified response to what happened and what has been occurring," Senator Nelson speculated.

So with Manson's untimely death, who ultimately should be held accountable? "Leadership is always the forefront of accountability," the senator said sternly.

Others in the community like Talofofo resident Ton Pablo agrees, saying, "Whoever's in charge of that whole system over there." And Panda Steven of Dededo added, "I'm pretty sure it should be DOC staff accountable for the act. They should be more accurate on what they're doing and they have to be careful of the activities of these inmates."

But the lack of surveillance equipment inside the Agana facility prevents investigators from ever seeing what really happened.

One thing that's happened at this facility just a couple of weeks before attack, the prison installed new cameras to monitor the perimeter. However, nothing was available to the capture the incident from the inside.