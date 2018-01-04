Audit: records-keeping by DPW draws concerns

DPW's Division of Highway Safety failed to ensure the Village Streets Master Plan was regularly monitored and properly implemented.

That's part of the findings of a recently released Guam OPA audit.

The report states repairs were only done on a reactive basis, and management failed to keep records of performance metrics.

Auditors noted Guam's federally funded highways require local funding for routine maintenance, as well.

You can view the full report at opaguam.org.