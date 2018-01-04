Man says he tried sleeping with other woman because he was mad at his wife

He reportedly told police he was mad at his wife...and that's why he tried to sleep with another woman.

35 year old Valentine Harris now facing a single charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The victim reported she was sleeping at a relative's house when Harris got in bed with her and fondled her private parts .

Though she told him to stop several times, court documents state Harris ignored her.

When interviewed by police, he admitted to touching the victim, but believed she had consented.