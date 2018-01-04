New Year's Eve robbery lands three men behind bars

Three men are in jail in connection to a robbery at an East Agana gas station on New Year's Eve.

Court documents state MJ Sowas, Jeff Daniel, and TM Erwin face charges of third degree robbery, criminal facilitation to commit robbery, and retail theft.

The victim reported following one of the suspects out of the store because he walked out without paying for a case of beer.

Though the victim tried to stop the theft, another man came from behind him holding a knife.

Security footage shows the men would return days later to steal more beer.

When interviewed by police, Deniel said he was only holding a stick at the victim, not a knife.