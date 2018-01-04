Vincent Cruz wants plea deal for Dededo hostage situation

The man involved last year's shooting and hostage situation in Dededo wants to enter a plea agreement with the government. But, first he'll have to check on how it'll affect his federal case.

In court on Thursday, Vincent Phillip Siguenza Cruz.

Last April, Cruz held police at bay for hours and took a family hostage.

Fortunately, one of the hostages took him down before his arrest.

Federal court documents state he's currently serving time for violating his supervised release conditions in his felon in possession of firearms case.

A return hearing for his local case is set for January 25.