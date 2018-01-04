AG staffer will make plea for drug smuggling - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

AG staffer will make plea for drug smuggling

An Attorney General's Office staffer busted with smuggling contraband into the prison will enter a plea agreement with the government.

Joaquin Reyes appeared in court on Thursday.

Last year, Reyes is alleged to have attempted to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to Yolanda Megofna, who is being held in the Woman's Detention Unit.

Also arrested in this case was Jezebel Quinata, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to promote major prison contraband as a second degree felony.

Reyes is expected to change his plea on January 25th.

