Trial date still pending for men accused of prison beating of Justin Meno

A trial date is still up in the air for the three men charged with the attempted murder of detainee, Justin Meno. In court on Thursday were Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines.

According to prosecution, they're waiting on the FBI to analyze the DNA on the materials found in Isezaki's jail cell.

As reported, Meno was found brutally beaten and hogtied. Though he couldn't speak, Meno reportedly identified Isezaki and Santos as his attackers through a photo lineup.

Meno, according to an autopsy, ultimately died from a tumor in his airway.

The defendants, all of whom asserted their right to speedy trial, will return to court on January 16 to get a better update on timelines. The court, by then, will also provide clarity on its decision and order denying Isezaki's motion regarding multiple counts of conspiracy.

KUAM files show trial was last set for February 1.