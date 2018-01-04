Plan in place to modernize emergency communications tech

Efforts are underway to modernize communication technology for first responders on Guam. Governor Calvo today opted-in to a plan to upgrade and improve communications for the island's public safety community. The administration says FirstNet will transform the way Guam's fire, police, emergency medical services, and other public safety personnel communicate and share information.

They will have the ability to connect to critical information needed to handle daily operations, emergency response and support large scale events. The network also promises to enhance network coverage and efficient communications during natural disasters.