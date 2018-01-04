More banned items found at Mangilao prison

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Random shakedowns at the Mangilao prison on Wednesday led to officers finding contraband. It's the first finding of the new year. A search of the facility's Post 5 unit resulted in corrections officers finding a cell phone inside one of the prison cells. DepCor leaders say two inmates were being housed inside that cell, however, it's unclear who owned the phone. GPD was called to investigate, as well.More >>
